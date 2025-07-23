‘Tormented by my actions.’ Man pleads guilty in shooting death of his girlfriend in Conway

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

OSSIPEE, N.H. (WMTW) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Conway, New Hampshire apartment.

Prosecutors said Connor MacLeod, who was 24 at the time, was trying a maneuver with a gun that he had seen on YouTube when he shot Alexis Leach, 23, in the neck, killing her. She died at the hospital on April 25, 2024.

MacLeod was initially charged with manslaughter when he was arrested in April 2024 but was later indicted by a Carroll County Grand Jury for second-degree murder.

He has now pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 to 26 years in state prison.

It was an emotional day in court as Leach’s family described how their lives and the life of her son have been changed forever.

“I’m going to be 55 in January,” said her father, Tommy Leach. “I’m trying to raise a 4-year-old, and it’s a lot.”

He said he was pleased with the sentence given to MacLeod, the father of his grandson.

“My daughter was the sweetest soul,” Leach said. “She lit up the room. I mean, she had an amazing voice and a love for her child, my grandson, Bentley. She was just amazing.”

In court, MacLeod admitted to shooting Alexis Leach in the neck at their apartment at the River Turn Apartments at 36 Council Road in April 2024 while attempting what prosecutors called a risky maneuver with a gun. He grew emotional during victim-impact statements and apologized to the family before being taken away.

“I am truly tormented by my actions on that tragic night,” he said. “I wish more than anything that I could go back.”

Prosecutors said they hope MacLeod’s sentencing sends a message to anyone handling a gun.

There are responsibilities that everyone has when they are a gun owner,” said Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen. “And we want to make sure with this sentence – in all of our sentences – that people remain mindful of that.”

MacLeod waived his right to ask for his sentence to be reviewed or changed. He will also be required to complete counseling and educational programs while in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.