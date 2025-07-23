Trump administration opens investigation into Harvard’s visa program eligibility

By Jennifer Hansler and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is opening an investigation into Harvard University’s “continued eligibility as a sponsor for the Exchange Visitor Program,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday, marking the administration’s latest escalation against the Ivy League institution.

It was announced amid ongoing legal challenges against the government’s attempts to block the university’s ability to host international students.

“The investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests,” the top US diplomat said in a statement without offering further details about the investigation.

The Trump administration first revoked Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program status in May but the decision was blocked by federal judge Allison Burroughs.

“All sponsors participating in this program are required to fully comply with exchange visitor regulations, transparency in reporting, and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding upon which the program was founded,” Rubio said in Wednesday’s statement.

The administration has previously cited antisemitism on campus as a reason for putting the school’s international student program in jeopardy, along with the claim that Harvard did not provide the government with required information about its international students.

“To maintain their privilege to sponsor exchange visitors, sponsors must comply with all regulations, including conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States,” he added.

“The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students,” Rubio said.

CNN has reached out to Harvard University for a response to the announcement. In previous court filings, Harvard attorneys have said that they have provided the State Department with all student information required by law and have made efforts to deal with antisemitic activity.

The statement comes one day after Harvard and a government attorney squared off in federal court on a separate lawsuit, with the university saying the Trump administration violated legal procedures in freezing more than $2 million in federal grants.

Judge Burroughs, who is also presiding over the funding case, has not said when she will make a ruling.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.