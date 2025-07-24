72-year-old Bay Area nun gets medal in her 1st powerlifting contest

By KGO Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — One Bay Area nun showed she’s got muscle as strong as her faith.

Over the weekend, Sister Pat Farrell competed in her first ever powerlifting contest at age 72.

She is a Dominican Sister of San Rafael, and has found community in the gym.

Sister Farrell got a medal for her efforts for benching 77 pounds — and deadlifting 160 pounds, which is more than her body weight.

She only began about four months ago to improve her health.

She says she hopes to inspire others her age to move more.

