Kansas basketball coach Bill Self undergoes heart procedure, expected to make full recovery

(CNN) — Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self underwent a heart procedure at Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Thursday after he “felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms,” the school said.

The 62-year-old had two stents inserted to treat blocked arteries in his heart.

“The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” Kansas’ athletic department said in a statement. “He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon.”

Last season, Kansas finished the regular season 21-13 and lost to John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round of the men’s NCAA tournament.

In 2023, Self missed the Big 12 tournament and the men’s NCAA tournament after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. He later underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents put in for the treatment of blocked arteries.

Following his recovery a month later, Self quieted concerns of his future in coaching, saying at the time, he was doing “well” and would “100%” return to the Jayhawks program as the coach.

Self, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, has led the Jayhawks to two national championships in 2008 and 2022. He is also the school’s all-time wins leader, compiling a 609-156 record since taking over at the helm ahead of the 2003-2004 college basketball season.

The school did not say if Self was expected to return to the sidelines at the start of the season. Kansas is scheduled to open up preseason play against Louisville on October 24 before hosting Green Bay on November 3 to start the 2025-2026 season.

