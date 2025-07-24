Kesha says Cassie Ventura sent her flowers before concert

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kesha had an abundance of love and support this week.

After performing her single “Praying” at her Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday, the singer appeared to be in tears, according to video shared on social media by People.

“Earlier tonight Cassie sent me flowers backstage,” she said, referencing the singer Cassie Ventura.

Ventura’s 2023 civil lawsuit against her former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, which was quickly settled without Combs admitting wrongdoing, and a video of him physically assaulting her in 2016 preceded criminal charges against the music producer.

Combs is currently awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution folllowing an eight-week federal trial. He was acquitted of other charges, including sex trafficking.

Amid the legal issues, Kesha changed a reference to Combs in her 2010 song “Tik Tok.”

She also showed support for Ventura, who was a witness in the Combs trial, describing her in a social media post as “a beacon for every survivor.”

Kesha was involved in a years-long legal dispute with music producer Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald, following a 2014 lawsuit she filed against him as she sought to exit her recording contract in which she alleged he drugged, emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her.

Gottwald denied those claims and filed a countersuit for defamation and breach of contract against Kesha. They resolved the dispute in 2023.

“All of this love is not only for me,” Kesha said Wednesday. “It’s for anyone who survived anything they shouldn’t have had to survive.”

