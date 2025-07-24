US recalls negotiating team as prospects for a Gaza ceasefire dim and humanitarian situation gets worse

By Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, CNN

(CNN) — The United States is recalling its negotiating team from Doha, where talks on a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza have been taking place, with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff saying the latest response from Hamas “clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire.”

Instead, the US “will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” Witkoff said in a post on X, without providing details on the alternative options.

The public response from the key US negotiator puts the future of the diplomatic efforts in doubt. It stands in stark contrast to hints of optimism about the prospect of a deal being reached that were voiced by sources even after Hamas’ latest proposal.

A lack of ceasefire also threatens to prolong the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, where scores of people are starving to death as Israel continues sharp restrictions on aid.

Witkoff, who had traveled to Italy for consultations about the possible temporary truce, said that “while the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” he said Thursday. “We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza.”

Israel also recalled its negotiating team from the Qatari capital following the Hamas response, though an Israeli source said that was not an indication of a crisis in the talks.

Instead, the team was called back because decisions need to be made regarding the state of negotiations that cannot be made remotely, the source told CNN.

A separate official with knowledge of the talks had characterized Hamas’s response as “positive.” While there were still gaps between the sides, the official said there is “growing optimism that the gaps are narrowing and a deal can be reached.”

However, the prospects for a deal now appear murkier. It is unclear if the US will fully abandon its negotiating role or if the recall of the team is meant as a pressure tactic.

The people of Gaza, meanwhile, cannot afford to wait for an agreement to be reached in order to allow more aid into the besieged enclave.

Despite the death toll from man-made starvation rising daily and increasingly dire warnings from international organizations, there are still Israeli government-imposed restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid.

The US government had a dedicated official during the Biden administration working on issues of humanitarian aid access in Gaza, but no such official was appointed under the Trump administration. As US allies abroad increasingly call on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, US officials have continued to exclusively blame Hamas for the crisis.

Rather than push for increased access to flood Gaza with aid, the Trump administration has hailed the role of the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), suggesting it is the only effective means for distributing aid and stopping alleged widespread theft by Hamas.

There have been numerous instances of deadly violence around the GHF’s aid sites. The United Nations said more than 1,000 people have been killed seeking aid. More than a dozen people have starved to death in Gaza just this week, according to local authorities.

Asked if the US will work to find additional ways to increase the flow of aid in the absence of a ceasefire, State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott acknowledged the “humanitarian catastrophe,” but suggested they would still only support the GHF.

“We want to see end the devastation that has taken place in Gaza, that’s why we have seen this commitment to get aid to the people who need it in a way where it is not weaponized by Hamas,” he said at a State Department press briefing. “That commitment remains. It is a commitment from President Trump and Secretary Rubio, that is why we have supported the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. That is why we continue supporting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

