‘Was not the aggressor’: Mother refutes police claiming son was fatally stabbed while attacking man

ELKTON, Maryland (WBAL) — A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed Friday evening after he and the group he was with attacked a disabled man in Elkton, according to the Elkton Police Department.

Elkton police said it was just before midnight on Friday that police were called to the ChristianaCare Union Hospital for a stabbing victim who was dropped off by a private vehicle.

Desiree Lewis said the 14-year-old stabbing victim is her son, Jordin Collins.

“I’m speaking out because the public deserves the truth, and because my son deserves to be remembered for who he truly was, and not how a false narrative has tried to define him,” Lewis told 11 News. “(That narrative) came from assumptions, unverified claims and the dangerous bias often placed on young boys, especially when they come from neighborhoods like ours.”

Detectives said the teen was with a group of five to six other men of varying ages in the Hollingsworth Manor Neighborhood late Friday night and attacked a disabled man.

Police said the group ran toward a disabled man in his early 30s who was walking on the sidewalk. The group then began to attack him before the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the 14-year-old boy in the neck, police said.

Detectives said that after the stabbing, the group ran off, and that’s when the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said the disabled man suffered some injuries to his head, arms and legs but is expected to be OK.

However, Lewis said that’s not exactly what happened.

“Jordin was not out wandering the streets at midnight. He got a ride to get clothes from where he (had) been staying. On his way out, he saw a group of boys running and made a split decision to help someone. That decision, made from a place of courage, cost him his life,” said Lewis. “He was not perfect, but he was not the aggressor, he was not a criminal, he was a 14-year-old boy trying to do what he thought was right. And for that, he was taken from us.”

Elkton police said the motive for the original assault on the disabled man is still not known. Police are not releasing any names at this time.

The case is under review by the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine if any charges will be filed.

