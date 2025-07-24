Where floods could strike next, exploring ancient tunnels, why steps matter: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Emily Scolnick, CNN

1️⃣ Where floods could strike next

The ingredients that led to the recent tragedy in Texas — steep terrain, swollen rivers and unsuspecting people in harm’s way — are not unique to that area. Across the US, there are pockets of vulnerability where geography, weather and human nature converge in ways that heighten the risk of flash flooding.

2️⃣ ‘Women Preferences’

Uber is piloting a program for its US app that will allow female passengers to request women drivers, a new step in the company’s work to combat sexual assault. It will soon launch in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit after previously being available in 40 other countries.

3️⃣ Tumbling numbers

Shares of Tesla have continued to fall after the release of another dismal earnings report. It shows that Elon Musk’s big promises may no longer be enough for many investors in the company.

4️⃣ Art-beat of the streets

A long-awaited cultural district in Abu Dhabi — one of the largest investments of its kind in the world — will soon allow visitors to walk between outposts of the Louvre and Guggenheim museums, along with several other institutions.

5️⃣ Breakthrough discovery

Researchers have documented for the first time that insects can hear and react to plants’ acoustic distress signals, which are inaudible to human ears. But that doesn’t mean they’re communicating.

Watch this

🪨 Revealing a forgotten chapter: Pieces of ancient Roman civilization remain intact in a series of underground tunnels that date back centuries. They’ll open to the public within the next two years — but until then, take an exclusive look inside.

Top headlines

$221 million

💰 That’s how much Columbia University has agreed to pay in a deal with the Trump administration to restore its federal funding.

Check this out

🌹 Underwater city: Halfeti, Turkey, was one of several towns and villages to be submerged by the Euphrates River in 2000 after the construction of the Birecik Dam. It’s now a tourist destination, featuring beautiful architecture and unique black roses.

Quotable

💻 Push against ‘woke’ tech: In his quest to make America an artificial intelligence leader, the president wants to scrub AI models that have “been infused with partisan bias or ideological agendas such as critical race theory.” But experts say it’s complicated.

Quiz time

🚶Walking and moving around just slightly more than you already do offers health benefits. How many steps per day does a new report recommend?

A. 5,000

B. 7,000

C. 10,000

D. 12,000

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🌊 Just keep swimming: Egyptian swimmer Abdelrahman Elaraby holds the African record in the 50m butterfly and is gearing up to make a splash at this year’s World Aquatics Championships. But even after his success amid battles in and out of the water, his life is concentrated as much outside the pool as inside it.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. 7,000 steps a day is a good objective, according to the lead author of the new report.

