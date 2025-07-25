By Alicia Roberts

Click here for updates on this story

AVALON, New Jersey (KYW) — Local News 10 rescued after boat crashes into jetty in Avalon, New Jersey, beach patrol says philadelphia By Alicia Roberts Updated on: July 23, 2025 / 11:54 PM EDT / CBS Philadelphia

Ten people are OK after a boat they were on crashed into a jetty in Avalon, New Jersey, Wednesday morning, officials said.

The boat’s motor died, causing the sailboat to crash into the 8th Street jetty around 11 a.m., Avalon Beach Patrol said.

Kyle Gavetti saw it all unfold and shared videos of what happened.

“I start hearing people screaming to my left and I look over. They’re waving their arms trying to get the attention of the bigger boats. And in the video you see one of the boats come over and they throw a line out and they start towing them away from the rocks and towards safer water,” Gavetti said.

Gavetti said about 30 seconds later, the boat drifted back toward the jetty.

“The waves are pushing them into rocks, the blue boat’s gone and they’re disconnected from the blue boat, and they’re just getting hit by the rocks, hit by the rocks, hit by the rocks,” he said.

Avalon Beach Patrol rescued the people, and they were taken to Avalon Yacht Club. They’re all OK.

Avalon Beach Patrol Chief Matt Wolf said the 30-foot sailboat was powered by a motor that failed.

“When I saw that mass banging up against the rocks, I knew it was gonna be a bad situation,” Wolf said.

Rough seas also caused the vessel to get out of control, prompting a mayday call.

“I’ve been working 28 years. I’ve never seen one quite like this. We’ve had vessels sink in that inlet before. We tell the guards that that’s one of the most dangerous bodies of water on the East Coast, and so we keep eyes on it,” Wolf said.

No lifeguards or other beachgoers who jumped in to help were injured. The chief credits the fast work of his team and those nearby for saving everyone as the boat was sinking.

“The guards, they were the true magic in this situation. … They always do a great job,” Wolf said. “But this was, like I said, I would consider this above and beyond.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.