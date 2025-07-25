‘Absolutely gutting’: Complainant’s supporters react to Hockey Canada sexual assault verdict

By John Vennavally-Rao

LONDON, ONTARIO (CTV Network) — Moments after five of Hockey Canada’s former World Junior players were found not guilty of sexual assault, supporters of the complainant, known as E.M., said they weren’t surprised by the decision but were deeply disappointed.

“I’m completely devastated. Devastated because I understand,” said Fabienne Haller, who held a sign reading ‘Thank you E.M. for your courage.’ “I’m a woman, and I have been in a situation where I can somewhat relate.”

Rebecca, who declined to give her last name, said the verdict made her feel sick.

“You know, it’s gutting. It’s absolutely gutting,” she said outside the courthouse. “I’m not shocked by it, though, because right from the beginning I felt it would be difficult to get a conviction, and comments the judge made throughout the trial, at times, made me wonder.”

Dozens of representatives from sexual assault centres across southern Ontario were inside the courtroom for the verdicts, including several who had attended the trial and E.M.’s nine days of testimony.

“She was put on the stand and put through the wringer, and it was excruciating to watch and listen,” said Jesse Rodger, executive director of Anova, a sexual assault centre serving London and Middlesex County. “Unfortunately, I think what this does is reconfirm that the legal system is perhaps not the safest place to find justice. I think it may deter people from coming forward.”

A Statistics Canada report last year found that just six per cent of sexual assaults are reported to police.

“Any current or future victim certainly isn’t going to come forward now, for fear of not being listened to or believed at all,” said Steve Dunk with the Women’s House serving Bruce and Grey counties. “We were hoping this might have set a precedent going forward, but the fact is, it set us back a number of years.”

The high-profile trial drew national attention and sparked debate over hockey culture, consent and how sexual assault cases are handled in the justice system.

Outside the courthouse, many gathered to show their continued support for E.M., saying they wanted her to know she is not alone.

“At the end of the day, we’re all here because we believe E.M. and we believe survivors,” said Elyssa Rose, executive director of the Women’s Rural Resource Centre serving Strathroy and area. “We feel there was no justice done today at all.”

Some supporters argued that, regardless of the legal outcome, the conduct of the players in the hotel room the night of the incident was unacceptable.

“We definitely have an opportunity to be educating young boys, and I think that’s important,” said Rose.

“If I had a son who was in that room that night, I would be very upset. Regardless of whether you think a crime was committed or not,” added Dunk. “I think we can all agree it was a bad situation. And for the men involved in that hotel room, I think at least one of them should have had the wherewithal to speak up and say, ‘Guys, this isn’t right.’”

