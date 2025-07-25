Skip to Content
CNN - National

Deportation flights from ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ have begun

<i>Rebecca Blackwell/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Work progresses July 4 on the migrant detention facility dubbed
Rebecca Blackwell/AP via CNN Newsource
Work progresses July 4 on the migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility in the Florida Everglades.
By
New
Published 8:00 AM

By Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — Deportation flights from the makeshift South Florida immigration detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” have begun, the state’s governor said.

“What has been done here has been remarkable,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday at a news conference at the site.

Florida built the temporary immigration detention center in eight days deep in the Everglades, less than 50 miles west of President Donald Trump’s resort in Miami.

“We have already had a number of flights in the last few days,” DeSantis said.

“We now have capacity for a couple of thousand. We can expand that as demand is there,” he added.

CNN Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content