Houston’s Favorite Venues to Celebrate 713 Day – This Sunday, July 13th

July 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – Houston’s favorite restaurants and bars are raising a glass to the city’s roots on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in celebration of 713 Day. A true tribute to the Bayou City’s bold flavors, cultural influence, and hometown pride, this year’s festivities promise food, music, drinks, and unforgettable vibes! Here are some tasty options to celebrate H-Town’s unofficial holiday:

Peachez HTX| 2533 Southmore Blvd.

Located in the heart of Houston’s historic Third Ward, Peachez HTX is throwing an R&B-infused bash from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday, July 13. Signature cocktails like the Purple Syrup, Screw 75, and Chopped and Screwed will be flowing alongside all Frozen Drinks for just $7.13! The day kicks off with a soulful Sunday Brunch and live music from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., inviting guests to vibe to classic and contemporary R&B while enjoying Peachez’ Southern cuisine staples. For reservations and more information, visit peachezhtx.com.

Doves Restaurant | 3101 Main Street

Midtown’s upscale dining gem, Doves Restaurant, is celebrating 713 Day with an All-Day Happy Hour starting at 11am! Guests are encouraged to show their Houston pride by wearing their favorite Astros, Rockets, Texans, or H-Town gear. Southern cuisine with an Asian twist will headline Doves’ signature Brunch and Happy Hour, served in an atmosphere that effortlessly fuses chic design with culinary creativity. Featured Brunch dishes include options like Crab Cake Salmon Benedict and Tempura Dixie Peach French Toast, while Happy Hour serves up bold favorites like Pagoda Shrimp and the savory Wilson Wings all day long on July 13! Expertly crafted 713 Day cocktail options include signature favorites like The Dove, a whimsical mix of Vanilla Vodka, Bourbon Cream, and Cotton Candy, and the Houston-inspired Land Of The Trill. For reservations and more information, visit doveshouston.com.

The Savoy| 4402 Emancipation Ave.

In the heart of Third Ward, The Savoy, a legendary neighborhood institution since 1940, brings historic roots and H-Town pride together for a true 713 Day Celebration! Just seven years after it opened its doors, the 713 area code was born, and The Savoy remains a staple that has stood the test of time in the community. On July 13, the iconic venue will toast the 713 city with $7 Specialty Cocktails and $13 Food Specials, including the return of fan-favorite drinks like Purple Drank and Candy Paint! It’s a tribute to Houston’s legacy, style, and cultural vibe—all served up where it began! For reservations and more information, visit thesavoyhtx.com.

Social Junkie Sports Bar + Kitchen, | 2412 Washington Ave.

Back and better than ever, Social Junkie is throwing a 713 Brunch from 11am–4pm and a Day Party celebration from 4pm–12am. The newly reopened Washington Ave hotspot will offer Signature Drink Specials including a $7 Candy Paint Mule, Cadillac Joe, and Old Fashion, $1 Space City Lemon Drop Shot, and $3 Chop & Screwed Slush! Once a cultural hub from 2013–2017, Social Junkie now returns under new management, blending its legendary energy with modern style on upstairs-downstairs patios, bars, and more. For reservations and more information, visit socialjunkiehtx.com.

Taste Kitchen + Bar | 420 Main Street

Taste Kitchen + Bar, a three-story Downtown Houston staple known for its all-day brunch and lineup of soulful signature dishes curated by Chef Don Bowie, is kicking off 713 Day early, opening at 8 a.m. for breakfast. Taste will feature three 713 Day Specialty Cocktails, served in Custom Taste Styrofoam Double Cups for guests to keep! Featured drinks include the Screwed Up Smash, expertly crafted with blackberry, mint, Uncle Nearest, and lemon; the Lavender Rita, made with Reposado Tequila, lime, agave, blueberry and lavender; and a Screwtown Punch tribute to the Astros, a spirited, layered creation featuring aged rum, orange juice, and passion fruit floated in, with Blue Curacao on top in a Collin’s glass, repping the home team in the most delicious way! Taste will be serving its full menu of scratch-made Southern soul dishes, from breakfast till close on 713 Day, along with its full beverage menu, music, and all-day vibes to celebrate Houston! For reservations and more information, visit tastedowntownhtx.com.

Houston Style Magazine readers, whether toasting with a $7.13 frozen drink, digging into gourmet brunch fare, or repping Houston’s favorite teams in style, 713 Day offers some of the best options to celebrate the flavors and flair that define H-Town.

