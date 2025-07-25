Kelly Osbourne says she’s lost her ‘best friend’ with dad Ozzy’s death

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Osbourne has released a statement following the death of her father Ozzy, saying she “lost the best friend I ever had.”

“I feel unhappy, I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” she said on her Instagram story, quoting the lyrics of Black Sabbath song “Changes.”

The song originally appeared on the band’s 1972 album “Vol. 4” before Ozzy and Kelly recorded a version together in 2003 with altered lyrics, changing the song from depicting a romantic breakup to a father-daughter relationship drifting apart.

Until “The Osbournes” – the reality TV show documenting their family life – aired from 2002 to 2005, Ozzy was best known as the “Prince of Darkness,” a pioneer of heavy metal and rock whose legendary, and controversial, antics on stage once included biting the head off a live bat. (He thought it was rubber.)

But through his interactions with his wife, Sharon, and his youngest children, Kelly and Jack, the public were introduced to his domestic side, watching him bumbling around the house and telling his children not to do drugs.

Ozzy died on Tuesday at age 76, his family announced in a statement, saying that “he was with his family and surrounded by love.” They haven’t yet announced a cause of death.

Just weeks before his death, he played his final show in Birmingham, England, where Kelly got engaged to her long-term partner, rock musician Sid Wilson.

She posted a video on Instagram of the moment that Wilson, who is part of heavy metal band Slipknot, got down on one knee and proposed in front of various family members and friends, including her parents.

In the footage, Wilson can be heard saying: “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.”

Ozzy then interjects: “F**k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

The assembled crowd laughs before Wilson continues: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

The couple, who have been together since at least 2022 and share a young son, Sidney, then embraced as onlookers clapped and cheered.

