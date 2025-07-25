Remembering when Hulk Hogan visited Northwest Arkansas last year

By Lakyra Banks, Adam Roberts, DMM

ROGERS, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — The WWE legend was in Northwest Arkansas last year, where he appeared at Razorback Stadium and at Twin Peaks in Rogers.

Hogan made the stops to promote “Real American Beer.” He launched the brand in June and has been traveling the country for promotion.

Hogan made a special appearance at Razorback Stadium ahead of the Arkansas game against Texas.

At Twin Peaks, Hogan snapped photos with fans and signed memorabilia. One die-hard fan even donned full red-and-yellow Hulkamania gear, proving the spirit of wrestling’s golden age is alive and well in Arkansas.

“I’ve been a Hulkamaniac my entire life,” said fan Jayden. “I never thought I’d get to meet him.”

Fans Rachel and Lisa Miller shared similar excitement, describing the experience as “chills and thrills” when Hogan’s theme music played.

Meanwhile, longtime fan Laurie Burt — proudly nicknamed “Granny Hulkster” — reflected on her years of being a fan.

“I am a huge wrestling fan. I’ve been a huge wrestling fan for years. I got this name, Granny Hulkster, probably about 15 years, 16 years ago,” she said.

