Sound, Soul & Showmanship: The 2025 PEPSI® National Battle of the Bands Prepares to Rock Houston Once Again

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX — When tradition marches in with the thunder of drums and a blaze of brass, Houston listens. And on August 23, 2025, the Bayou City is about to listen, watch, and celebrate like never before. The 2025 PEPSI® National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is set to electrify NRG Stadium once again, bringing a cultural crescendo of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their legendary marching bands, and a movement that pulses with history, pride, and rhythm.

With a press conference that set the tone at NRG Stadium, Webber Marketing, alongside the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, laid down the gauntlet: This isn’t just an event—it’s a national stage for excellence, unity, and the rich musical heritage of Black America.

🔥 The Line-Up That Moves the Soul

Returning with a lineup that could rival any halftime spectacular in the nation, the 2025 NBOTB will feature eight elite marching bands, including:

Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon & White

Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band

Florida A&M University – Marching “100”

Jackson State University – Sonic Boom of the South

Langston University – Marching Pride Band

North Carolina A&T State University – Blue & Gold Marching Machine

Prairie View A&M University – Marching Storm

Texas Southern University – Ocean of Soul

Each of these ensembles carries its own legacy, sound, and sea of fans—making NBOTB a family reunion, college fair, and high-octane music competition all in one.

🎟️ Tickets On Sale Now!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the 2025 PEPSI® National Battle of the Bands live at NRG Stadium! Tickets are now available to the public, starting at just $25—a steal for this unforgettable showcase of HBCU excellence.

Want to go big with your crew or reserve a premium suite? Secure your spot today by contacting Ashwin Ponukumati at ashwin.ponukumati@houstontexans.com before the best seats are gone!

🗓️ The Weekend Experience: August 22–23, 2025

But wait—there’s more than music marching into town. The NBOTB weekend packs two days of innovation, inspiration, and community celebration:

💼 Emerging Experience Entrepreneur Conference

Friday, August 22 | 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. | The Deluxe Theater Powered by JPMorgan Chase, this free event empowers the next wave of Black-owned businesses with connections, mentorship, and entrepreneurial strategy.

🎉 Fan Experience

Saturday, August 23 | 12:00–3:30 p.m. | NRG Center Free, fun, and family-focused, this event features:

The Pepsi Experience: Live performances, immersive brand activations, and a vibrant vendor village.

HBCU College & Career Fair: On-the-spot admissions info and job connections.

Stroll Off Competition: Divine Nine realness meets rhythmic precision in a step showcase celebrating Black Greek Letter Organizations.

❤️ NBOTB Cares: Community Outreach

Saturday, August 23 | 9:00 a.m. From feeding the unhoused to youth programming, this initiative brings the heart of the event into underserved Houston communities.

🌟 Legacy in Motion

One of the most meaningful moments of the weekend? The return of the NBOTB Hall of Fame, honoring the legends whose vision, leadership, and musical genius built the foundation for today’s HBCU band culture.

Since its launch, NBOTB has raised over $1.7 million in scholarships, directly investing in the education of future musicians, scholars, and leaders.

📣 The Vibe Is Real. The Movement Is Now.

“NBOTB is more than a performance—it’s a movement that celebrates tradition, talent, and the cultural impact of HBCUs across the country,” says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of NBOTB.

And with support from powerhouse partners like PepsiCo, which continues to champion HBCU students and alumni, the event has grown into one of the most culturally resonant celebrations in the nation.

📲 Stay Plugged In

For tickets, full event details, or to sign up for updates, visit nationalbattleofthebands.com. Follow the rhythm online: 📸 @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube) 🐦 @NationalBOTB (Twitter/X)

🎷 Get your soul ready, Houston. The sound of excellence is coming. Whether you’re marching in, strolling through, or cheering from the stands—the 2025 PEPSI National Battle of the Bands is where culture, college pride, and community collide.

Houston Style Magazine is proud to support and amplify the power, the pride, and the pageantry of NBOTB 2025. See you at NRG!

