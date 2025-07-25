The Community Artists’ Collective Calls on Houston’s Visionaries: A New Era of Expression Begins

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON — In a city rich with rhythm, color, and culture, one organization continues to elevate the creative voices that define Houston’s soul. The Community Artists’ Collective — affectionately known as The Collective — has issued a dynamic call to arms for Houston’s artistic community, inviting proposals from local artists and curators for its 2026–2027 exhibition season. This is not just an open call; it is a bold invitation to shape the next chapter of Houston’s cultural legacy.

From Montrose to Midtown, Third Ward to The Heights, Houston’s art scene pulses with talent that transcends generations. Now, The Collective is once again making space for innovation, offering a platform for early-career creators, seasoned professionals, and interdisciplinary visionaries to shine through solo and group exhibitions across all media.

An Incubator for Excellence and Equity

Since 1985, The Collective has stood as a beacon for African American artists, fostering inclusion, creativity, and cultural dialogue. This new call — open to all artists and curators in the greater Houston area — seeks not only to showcase art, but to champion originality, collaboration, and work that resonates with The Collective’s mission of bridging communities through visual storytelling.

Proposals must be submitted by Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. and are welcomed from both emerging and established creatives. However, there’s a twist: artists who’ve exhibited at The Collective in the past three years must present a new body of work to be considered. This ensures every show brings something vibrant, urgent, and wholly fresh to Houston’s art ecosystem.

Merit-Driven with Meaningful Support

Submissions will be reviewed by a powerhouse trio: The Collective’s executive director, its exhibition coordinator, and a seasoned exhibition advisory committee. Selected artists will not only gain an opportunity to showcase their work in a revered institution — they’ll also receive a modest stipend and gain long-term alignment with The Collective’s storied legacy.

Artists selected for exhibitions will be notified by October 2025, setting the stage for a spring/summer 2026 launch that promises to make waves throughout the Gulf Coast art world.

A Houston Treasure Turns 40

Recognized as one of Houston’s Cultural Treasures, The Community Artists’ Collective celebrates 40 years of impact in 2025. That’s four decades of shaping hearts and minds through visual expression, mentoring creatives, and opening doors where they were once closed. Backed by major grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance and the Texas Commission on the Arts, The Collective remains a pillar in the city’s cultural architecture.

Its mission is profound: to empower African American artists and connect them with all communities. Its results are even more so — producing exhibitions, programs, and partnerships that reverberate across generations.

Answer the Call

For artists with a story to tell, a truth to paint, a sound to visualize — now is the moment. Submit your proposal, take your place in Houston’s evolving cultural narrative, and become part of a legacy that refuses to be anything but exceptional.

To apply and review full criteria, visit The Collective’s submission form or

contact Exhibition Coordinator Tamirah Collins at exhibit@thecollective.org.

Let your work be seen. Let your voice be felt. Let Houston know — you are here.

