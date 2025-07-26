El Paso County hosts “Barks, Branches, & Bookworms”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso County welcomed the community to the family friendly resource fair, "Barks, Branches, & Bookworms" this Saturday.

The City of El Paso and El Paso County Animal Services, libraries, and environmental organizations were brought together to promote animal welfare with free pet vaccinations and microchipping, as well as many educational activities.

Families were able to stay cool while enjoying free hot dogs, music, and a visit from Clifford the Big Red Dog as the Canutillo Community Center opened a cooling center during the event.

The fair followed an Animal Welfare Town Hall held in the previous year and continues El Paso's effort to support animal welfare and community outreach.