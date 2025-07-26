Families sue CDCR after 2 women killed during Mule Creek prison conjugal visits

By Brady Halbleib

CALIFORNIA (KOVR) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is under scrutiny after two women were killed during conjugal visits at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione.

Though the deaths happened earlier this year, the families of the victims are now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the state agency.

Tania Thomas and Stephanie Dowells were both strangled during separate conjugal visits with their incarcerated partners.

Thomas was allegedly killed by Anthony Curry, who was already serving a life sentence for attempted murder. Dowells was allegedly killed during a visit with David Brinson, a convicted murderer.

Now, their families are accusing the CDCR of not having enough safety protocols in place and claim the prison failed to properly screen or supervise the visits. They further allege that prison officials tried to cover up the first incident involving Thomas.

“They’re demanding accountability for the state prison system, the warden, and everyone associated with the prison system, including the guards, who allowed two women, who went to see their husbands, to get murdered for absolutely no reason,” the families’ attorney, Michael Oppenheimer, said.

The lawsuit argues that the CDCR showed a dangerous disregard for women’s safety, and it calls for urgent changes to prevent future tragedies.

When asked for comment, the CDCR said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Curry has since been charged with murder in Thomas’ death. Charges have not yet been filed in Dowells’ death.

