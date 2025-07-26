GECU celebrates national ranking at The Elmont

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) - GECU was named one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces of 2025 by Newsweek Magazine.

The financial institution celebrated by buying family packs for employees and their families to enjoy a great Saturday morning at The Elmont.

Newsweek celebrates great workplaces within midsize organizations that excel in areas such as employee experience, leadership, compensation, integrity, and culture.

The ranking was decided by a comprehensive analysis of millions of employee reviews, publicly available data, and a survey to understand the importance of key workplace-related categories.

GECU stood out for its workplace values and remains rooted in their people helping people culture.