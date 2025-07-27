England beats Spain on penalties to win Women’s Euro 2025 final

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — England has been crowned champion of Europe for the second successive time after defeating Spain 3-1 on penalties in the Women’s Euro 2025 final.

Just as she was when the Lionesses beat Germany to win this tournament in 2022, Chloe Kelly was the hero, scoring the decisive penalty after a 1-1 draw to avenge the memory of England’s defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

But, in truth, there were stories all throughout Sarina Wiegman’s team, one which has come to be defined by its resilience and strength of character.

Alessia Russo, whose 57th-minute header cancelled out Mariona Caldentey’s opening goal, has established herself as an elite goalscorer.

Lucy Bronze, who revealed after the game that she had played the entire tournament with a fractured tibia, still somehow played almost two hours of Sunday’s final.

Kelly, who had turned England’s fortunes around with winners in Tuesday’s semifinal and 2022’s final, did so once again.

But, just as Russo, Bronze and Kelly provided a reminder of the greatness that has come before, a couple of relatively new faces proved that there may well still be so much more to come from this England team.

Hannah Hampton has emerged from the shadow of legendary England goalkeeper Mary Earps and saved two penalties in the shootout, just as she did in the quarterfinal against Sweden.

Michelle Agyemang has been equally impressive, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award after crucial goals in both the quarterfinal and semifinal.

That accolade, though, won’t mean nearly as much as the medal around her neck.

The Lionesses celebrated the victory jubilantly. Kelly led a rendition of the team’s unofficial anthem, “Sweet Caroline.”

“We have that grit. We’ve got English blood in us,” Hampton told the BBC afterward. “I can’t believe it. I don’t think it’s going to sink in for a while.”

The victory was also met with celebration from royalty. King Charles offered his congratulations, writing: “You have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.

“More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Charlotte, added on X: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment.”

European giants

England’s win is the latest chapter of a rivalry which has come to dominate women’s international soccer in recent years, most notably seen in the 2023 World Cup final.

A lot has changed in the two years since that game.

On the pitch, Spain – the underdog but eventual champion that day – is now regarded by most as the best team in the world.

Off the pitch, the Spanish soccer world was rocked by the incident which overshadowed the nation’s victory that night when Spain’s Jenni Hermoso was kissed by then-Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales on the lips during the on-field medal ceremony.

In the stands, women’s soccer has continued to grow ever more popular in Europe – the total attendance at this year’s tournament was a record-breaking 657,291.

For much of Sunday’s final, though, it looked like the match would end just as it did in 2023.

Much as they did two years ago, the Lionesses started quickly. Russo had an opportunity to open the scoring after less than three minutes when she was played in by Bronze, but her shot from a tight angle was palmed away by Cata Coll and cleared by Ona Batlle.

Two chances for Esther González – one saved, the other shanked wide – would follow, before Lauren Hemp had a glorious opportunity just before the 20-minute mark.

Coll, usually so composed with her distribution, gifted the ball to the Manchester City forward but pulled off a brilliant save to keep out the close-range shot and make amends.

England would come to rue the miss even more just over five minutes later when Spain took the lead in classic tiki-taka style. Aitana Bonmatí, Athenea del Castillo and Batlle combined on the right, before the latter dug out a cross and Caldentey got in front of Bronze to head home. A largely even game had swung in Spain’s direction.

By the 40th minute, La Roja was in complete control and England’s task got even harder when Lauren James, who had struggled to overcome an ankle injury to start, went down and had to be substituted.

Step forward James’ replacement: Kelly, the woman who scored the decisive goal when England was crowned champion of Europe in 2022 and whose 119th-minute winner against Italy in Tuesday’s semifinal had given the Lionesses the chance to defend their title.

In the 57th minute, the Arsenal forward chopped inside Batlle and hung up a cross. In the middle, Russo got in between Irene Paredes and Laia Aleixandri and headed past Coll to level the scoring.

It nearly got better for England 12 minutes later when Kelly went outside Batlle and saw her left-foot shot tipped just wide of the far post by Coll.

Spain would finish the 90 minutes the stronger team but, just as England’s quarterfinal and semifinals did, the match would go to extra time. With both sets of players tiring, the best chance of the 30-minute period would fall to substitute Salma Paralluelo, who could not divert Batlle’s cross towards goal from four yards out.

But, it seemed somewhat inevitable for much of extra time, the teams would have to be separated by a penalty shootout.

Equally inevitable was the fact that it would be Kelly who would step up to take the decisive penalty, after Hampton saved two Spanish spot-kicks and Paralluelo put hers wide.

Kelly, who had missed her penalty against Italy before converting the rebound, did not make the same mistake again, shooting high into Coll’s net before wheeling away to celebrate a Women’s Euros final victory once again.

“I’m so grateful to wear this badge, and I’m so proud to be English,” she told the BBC. “I don’t miss penalties twice!”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.