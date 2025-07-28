At least 30 dead in Beijing after days of heavy rain

By Nectar Gan, CNN

(CNN) — Days of heavy rain have killed at least 30 people in the northern outskirts of Beijing, state media reported Tuesday.

More than 80,000 people have been relocated in the Chinese capital, with dozens of roads damaged and electricity cut off for 136 villages, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has instructed officials to make every effort to search and rescue those still missing, properly settle the relocated and made every effort to reduce casualties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

