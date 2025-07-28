French resort town cracks down on ‘half-naked’ visitors

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — A French resort town has introduced fines for people found to be walking around topless or in their swimsuits anywhere other than on the beach.

Authorities in Les Sables d’Olonne, located in the Vendée region on France’s Atlantic coast, have announced fines of up to 150 euros ($175) for those walking around the town “half-naked,” according to a Facebook post from mayor Yannick Moreau, published Tuesday.

Railing against topless men, Moreau criticized the “indecent behavior.”

“It’s a question of respect for locals who don’t want people wandering around their town half naked,” he wrote.

“It’s also a rule for basic hygiene in our markets, our shops and our streets,” added Moreau, who called on local police to ensure that the rule is enforced.

“If you want to show off your pecs and your best swimming shorts in Les Sables d’Olonne there are 11 kilometers of beach at your disposal,” he said.

Moreau’s post was accompanied by an image of a poster announcing the fine, alongside the tagline “In Les Sables d’Olonne, respect doesn’t go on holiday.”

The move appears to have been well received, with many Facebook users leaving positive comments under the mayor’s post.

“Thank you mayor. I find this completely intolerable,” wrote Dominique Camio-Martial.

Claire Gourlaouen added: “My parents are shopkeepers, sometimes they ask people to get dressed.”

However, some suggested there are more important things to worry about, such as dealing with crime.

Les Sables d’Olonne is the latest in a string of French towns cracking down on what is seen as disrespectful behavior.

In Arcachon, another popular holiday spot on the west coast, authorities have also introduced a 150 euro fine for anyone walking around town in a state of undress.

In the south of the country, the town of La Grande-Motte has also introduced a 150 euro fine for scanty dress in any part of the town other than the beach or its seafront promenade.

And it’s not just France that is trying to improve visitors’ behavior.

In 2023, authorities in the Spanish city of Malaga announced that anyone seen in the street or public spaces without clothes, or wearing only underwear, would face a fine of up to €750 ($874).

And in September last year, the city hall posted billboards that aim to educate tourists on appropriate behavior during their visit, including one that reminds them to wear clothes.

