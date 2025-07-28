Houston’s Small Biz Gets Smarter: Harris Health and HCC Brew Up Bold AI Insights

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a dynamic blend of morning brews and breakthrough ideas, Harris Health and Houston Community College (HCC) teamed up on Monday, July 21, 2025, for an enlightening session of “Coffee & Conversations” — a networking and knowledge-sharing event designed to elevate local business leaders with forward-thinking tools. Held at HCC’s Administration Building at 3100 Main Street in the heart of Houston, this seminar featured the compelling topic, “Leveraging AI for Business Growth & Innovation.” The session was presented by the Harris Health Contractor Diversity Program and HCC’s Procurement Small Business Development Program, bringing together a powerhouse collaboration committed to inclusive economic growth. Houston Style Magazine’s (HSM) own Francis Page Jr., Editor and Publisher, attended alongside Sol Yousefi, HSM’s visionary AI Development Director, highlighting the importance of community-rooted media and innovation in shaping tomorrow’s economic landscape. With a packed Seminar Room A, attendees found themselves immersed in an atmosphere charged with energy, curiosity, and connection. The featured speaker, the ever-inspiring Jha Allen, delivered a captivating keynote on how Artificial Intelligence isn’t just for tech giants—it’s for every business hungry for smart, scalable growth. AI for All: The Jha Allen Effect Jha Allen’s presentation demystified artificial intelligence with clarity, humor, and impact. From exploring predictive analytics to unveiling real-world case studies of AI-driven success, Allen spoke to both seasoned entrepreneurs and aspiring innovators alike. Her key message? AI is no longer the future—it’s the now. And if Houston’s small businesses want to thrive, they must embrace it boldly.

Top Takeaways from the Morning Session: • Understanding AI: Allen broke down complex tech concepts into bite-sized, digestible strategies that even non-tech audiences could grasp. • Innovation Strategies: Participants were encouraged to rethink their workflows by incorporating AI into everyday processes—streamlining operations, improving customer experiences, and reducing costs. • Practical Insights: Attendees left equipped with a toolkit of actionable ideas and next steps for integrating AI into their unique business models.

Why This Matters for Houston As Harris County experiences rapid economic growth and diversification, events like this one play a critical role in ensuring that Minority- and Women-owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) are not left behind. Harris Health’s Contractor Diversity Program is leading this charge, dedicated to fostering inclusive procurement practices and providing access to resources that empower all communities to participate meaningfully in the local economy. Similarly, HCC’s Small Business Development Program continues to create entry points for entrepreneurs to engage with institutional opportunities, contracts, and educational tools to help them compete and thrive in Houston’s robust business ecosystem. Coffee, Conversations & Commitment Beyond the espresso and innovation, this event symbolized a deeper commitment: one of shared responsibility in building an inclusive, tech-forward future for all Houstonians. It’s about creating equitable access to knowledge, capital, and connection. And it’s about doing it with purpose—and a perfectly brewed cup of coffee. As the city continues to emerge as a national leader in both diversity and innovation, partnerships like this one between Harris Health and Houston Community College are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive, AI-powered future—one local small business at a time.

Learn More For future events and business development opportunities, visit: • HCC Procurement Small Business Development • Harris Health Contractor Diversity Program

