Los Angeles County canine rescue teams return after aiding Texas flood recovery

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Canine rescue teams from Los Angeles County returned to the Southland on Sunday morning after spending more than two weeks assisting with search and recovery efforts in Central Texas following the devastating floods in the region.

The team with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was deployed to Texas on July 8. Over the next 18 days, the specialized dogs helped rescue teams search for remaining victims after floods tore through the region, leaving at least 138 dead. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

“All canine teams and first responders are to be commended for their steadfast commitment in assisting with the search and recovery efforts in central Texas,” said County of Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “We continue to stand alongside the residents and communities impacted by the devastating flooding and pray for continued strength and resilience.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the team, along with other teams from Oakland, Sacramento, Menlo Park, Orange County, and Riverside County.

At LAX on Sunday morning, crewmembers told CBS News Los Angeles that it worked in excruciating heat with high humidity, which California-based crews are not used to.

“It was very challenging compared to our other deployments,” said Capt. Celina Serrano. “We did have to deal with something unexpected, with the humidity, which is what we’re not used to out here.”

Serrano added that the dogs’ work schedules had to be altered due to the weather conditions.

A canine, Prentiss, had to have emergency surgery while in Texas but is expected to make a full recovery. He’s going to have a two-month break from his duties before authorities assess whether he should return to work.

