‘Meet the Parents 4’ will officially be titled ‘Focker In-Law’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The fourth installment of the “Meet the Parents” film franchise will officially be titled “Focker In-Law.”

Universal Pictures announced the news Monday in an Instagram post, which also confirmed that the film will be released on Thanksgiving 2026.

Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo and Owen Wilson will all return to reprise their characters.

Ariana Grande will also be joining the cast, although details about her character have yet to be announced.

“The Focker family is expanding,” the caption for the post – which was also shared by Stiller and Grande’s Instagram accounts – read.

The first “Meet the Parents” film was released in 2000, with 2004’s “Meet the Fockers” and 2010’s “Little Fockers” sequels following. The films follow Greg Focker (Stiller), a nurse from Chicago, and his partner Pam (Polo) as he navigates milestones in their relationship while dealing with her overprotective former CIA agent father Jack (De Niro), leading to plenty of hilarious awkward moments along the way.

Plot points and details about “Focker In-Law,” which will be directed by “Little Fockers” producer John Hamburg, have not yet been released. An announcement from Universal also revealed that “Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein will also be featured in the cast.

Stiller, Polo and De Niro reunited in June at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of “Meet the Parents” to mark the film’s 25th anniversary, where Stiller teased what audiences can expect for the upcoming sequel.

“What spurred the idea is that I’m the age that Bob was when we did the first movie,” he said, according to Variety. “It felt like a mirror to the first film, where one of my kids is thinking about introducing his person to the family.”

Although they stayed mum on details, De Niro teased that he’d already read the screenplay at the time.

“The script is really fun,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.