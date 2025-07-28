Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Milwaukee home shooting: Teen dead, 2 hurt, 2 suspects in custody

<i>WISN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured two other teenagers Sunday night near Silver Spring Drive and Long Island Drive.
WISN via CNN Newsource
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured two other teenagers Sunday night near Silver Spring Drive and Long Island Drive.
By
Published 11:06 AM

By Andrew Hubbuch

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured two other teenagers Sunday night near Silver Spring Drive and Long Island Drive.

According to police, the shooting happened inside a home where the 16-year-old victim died at the scene.

Another 16-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old also went to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said two 16-year-old males were arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

This marks Milwaukee’s 14th shooting death of a child 17 or younger in 2025.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content