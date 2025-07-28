Shooting at Reno casino leaves multiple people injured, police say

By Elizabeth Wolfe, John Miller, Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A gunman opened fire early Monday morning at a resort and casino in Reno, leaving multiple people injured as guests were startled by a spray of gunfire that could be heard from their rooms inside, according to police.

The suspect, who is now in police custody, was seen pacing the parking lot of the Grand Sierra Resort for about 45 minutes before the shooting, a law enforcement official briefed on the incident told CNN.

The gunman initially opened fire, but their gun jammed, the official said. Once he cleared the jam, he resumed shooting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene around 7:25 a.m., according to a Reno Police Department news release. The suspect was located and “an officer involved shooting occurred,” it said.

The gunman’s motive was not immediately known, and investigators were speaking to the suspect, the law enforcement official said Monday morning. At the time, the victims did not appear to be connected.

So far, there has been confusion surrounding how many people were injured or possibly killed. Earlier Monday, Northern Nevada District Health Officer Dr. Chad Kingsley told CNN two people were found dead and three were taken to a hospital. A law enforcement official who has been briefed on the incident told CNN two people were killed and at least two others injured.

However, Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson dismissed both tolls as inaccurate, but declined to provide information on injuries. An update will be provided at a 3 p.m. PT news conference, he said.

Renown Regional, a local health system, said its emergency department received several patients with gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

The gunman was also injured and transported to a hospital, police said.

As the shooting began, resort guest Michael Sisco was about to head outside when he heard “unmistakable gun shots” in “rapid succession,” he told CNN.

“I looked out the window and saw people running,” Sisco said.

He saw one person, who appeared to be shot, stumble and crawl to a nearby car and then laid down on the ground.

After the incident, Sisco heard an announcement over the resort intercom which warned of “an active law enforcement incident outside.” It informed guests, “You are safe inside.”

Guests later received a text from the resort that said, “We currently have a law enforcement situation on property which has been contained. We apologize for any inconvenience as we continue to resolve the situation.”

Photos taken by Sisco show emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, fire truck and police cars, outside the casino following the incident.

The resort entrance was still closed off at 10 a.m. local time, Sisco said, though guests were allowed to leave from a different exit. The entire valet parking area was roped off.

Reno council member Devon Reese called the incident “yet another act of senseless gun violence.”

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” Reese said in a social media post.

