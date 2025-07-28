Texas Southern University’s Bold March to 100: A Centennial Vision Rooted in Legacy and Lifted by Leadership

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas Southern University (TSU), one of the nation’s most storied Historically Black Colleges and Universities, just ignited a new era of vision and vitality. With all eyes on the future and feet firmly planted in a rich legacy, TSU officially launched its centennial initiative — “The Road to 100” — marking the countdown to a transformative milestone: 100 years of excellence in 2027. In a historic and heartfelt celebration, TSU’s 14th President, James W. Crawford III, commemorated his first anniversary at the helm with a bold announcement: the unveiling of TSU’s new centennial logo and strategic framework. With students, alumni, and community leaders gathered in unity, President Crawford reflected on the University’s century-long impact—and charted a course for the next 100 years. Rooted in the powerful theme, “The Power of 100: Transforming Today. Teaching Tomorrow. Thriving Together,” the campaign isn’t just a countdown—it’s a call to action. It’s a forward-facing declaration that TSU is more than a university; it’s a dynamic force for change in education, equity, and economic empowerment. “As we approach 100 years of impact, we are building momentum for the next century. That is what today is all about: honoring where we have been, appreciating where we are, and boldly charting where we are going,” said President Crawford in his uplifting remarks. This special occasion, organized by TSU’s Division of Development and Alumni Engagement, served not only as a celebration of President Crawford’s first year of leadership but as a rallying cry for renewed engagement and inspired transformation. The unveiling of the new centennial logo wasn’t just symbolic—it was visionary. It visually captures TSU’s deep roots and high-reaching aspirations, fusing heritage with innovation. From elevating student voices to reigniting alumni connections across the nation, President Crawford’s inaugural year has been one of momentum and meaning. The celebration showcased TSU’s progress—national growth, renewed partnerships, and a laser focus on the future of academic excellence. But more than a celebration, the event was a promise. A promise to the students who walk the campus today—and the generations that will follow. A promise to Houston, and to communities across the globe, that Texas Southern will continue to serve, lead, and transform. As TSU advances toward its centennial year, the “Road to 100” is paved with purpose, passion, and people determined to thrive—together. Want to experience the journey yourself? Explore President Crawford’s digital flipbook and support this centennial campaign here: give.tsu.edu/campaign/617673/donate

