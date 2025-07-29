2 women killed in camper explosion

By Mike Toole, Louisa Moller

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WBZ) — Two women from Massachusetts were killed in a camper explosion at a popular campground in Maine over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Alesia Ventura-Large, 58, of Marlboro, and 57-year-old Nancy Pilsch of Leominster, were both severely burned in the explosion Saturday afternoon at the Powder Horn Campground on Cascade Road in Old Orchard Beach.

They were both rushed to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they died on Sunday, according to the State Fire Marshal in Maine.

Pictures posted by the fire marshal’s office on Facebook showed the extensive damage throughout the camper after the fire was put out.

Gas leak, candle may have triggered explosion

Fire Marshal Shawn Esler said an initial investigation shows the women had arrived at the camper and noticed a rotten egg smell that they described as something that smelled like garlic. They opened some windows and when they lit a candle to help with the smell, the camper exploded.

According to Esler, there are two potential causes being investigated. They’re trying to determine if a system failure led to the propane leak. Firefighters also said they noticed a knob on the stove was in the “on” position, which could have leaked propane into the camper. The fire marshal said more work needs to be done to narrow down the cause.

Ventura-Large and a relative owned the camper. She was there with Pilsch, who was a friend.

“They were visiting Maine here this weekend and intended on having a wonderful weekend here in Old Orchard Beach,” Esler said.

Esler added that Monday would have been Pilsch’s 58th birthday.

“As many of you know, a great tragedy has befallen our Powder Horn community. Sadly, the two guests involved have succumbed to their injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” the campground said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Ventura-Large’s husband is holding onto cherished memories of his beloved wife who he said lived to help others, adding that “she was the light of a lot of people’s lives.”

“Alesia was an amazing woman,” John Large told WBZ-TV. “She was a healer, she was a seer, she was very sensitive.”

Fire marshal urges use of gas detectors

Firefighters urge people to install gas detectors in any living space where propane or natural gas tanks are used.

“This is an absolutely tragic event. While we don’t always want to use a tragedy to spread a message, it’s incredibly important that if you have a propane or a natural gas in your household that you invest in a gas detector,” Esler said.

Esler said the camper had smoke detectors, but there was no evidence of gas detectors.

The campground has been family owned and operated for more than 50 years, according to its website. In a Facebook post Saturday, they thanked the Old Orchard Beach Police, Fire and Rescue “for their prompt and effective response” to the explosion.

Old Orchard Beach, Maine is popular summer destination about 100 miles north of Boston.

