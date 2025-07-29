5-foot python found in bathroom of apartment building

By Arielle Mitropoulos

DERRY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The owner of a 5-foot python has been reunited with their snake after a woman found it inside her apartment Monday at 83 East Broadway in Derry, police confirmed to News 9.

The woman called police for help. They responded and found the snake inside the woman’s bathroom.

Officers safely placed the snake in a tote and contacted some nearby neighbors to see if it belonged to them.

Neighbors told News 9 the snake was found in one of the upstairs apartments.

Derry Police said it is unclear how the snake entered.

The snake was taken to animal control and then handed over to a local humane society that specializes in exotic animals.

According to officers, the snake was “docile, friendly, and clearly someone’s pet.” They added that some of their officers were very nervous about the snake, and that it certainly was not a normal day on the job.

Chuck Van Coppenolle, a resident of the building, said he was surprised the snake managed to get inside.

“I’d be definitely scared of that. A snake like that — I don’t even like the little ones, never mind the big ones like that,” Van Coppenolle said. “I’m glad it was up there and not down here.”

Kevin McCurley, owner of New England Reptile Distributors in Plaistow, said snakes are all spine and muscles, allowing them to compress their bodies.

“It’s a possibility that that ball python could actually go down the toilet, go down into the waterways, so it only has to hold its breath for a little period of time,” McCurley said.

