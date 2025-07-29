Democratic-led states sue Trump administration to stop Planned Parenthood defunding

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia is seeking to halt the Trump administration from defunding Planned Parenthood, following a provision in President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda package.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the US District Court of Massachusetts. It argues the measure — which temporarily prohibits Medicaid reimbursement for health care services such as cancer screenings, birth control and sexually transmitted infections at Planned Parenthood health centers and certain other providers — is illegal. The states are arguing they should not be “co-opted into executing this unconstitutional provision,” according to a press release from the California attorney general’s office.

“Let me be clear: federal funds don’t pay for abortions. This provision is purely retaliation against Planned Parenthood for its constitutionally protected advocacy for abortion care,” Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general, said in a statement. “The President and Congress are implementing a cruel, backdoor abortion ban through this provision, putting their political agendas over people’s lives.”

The coalition argues that the measure, which is in effect for one year, would cause “widespread disruptions in preventative care and increase healthcare costs” and would result in “disproportionally affecting women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and communities of color,” according to the release.

The states say the measure violates the Constitution in several ways, including violating Planned Parenthood’s First Amendment rights by retaliating against its protected speech and advocacy; forcing states to implement a “vague, unrelated and coercive federal policy without clear notice”; and “singling out a group for punishment without due process,” according to a press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The filing comes a day after a federal judge in Boston widened her pause on the Trump administration’s ability to enforce the provision in a separate lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood. US District Judge Indira Talwani expanded her block on enforcing the law nationwide.

