A police officer and an investment firm exec are among those killed in the Midtown Manhattan mass shooting

(CNN) — A New York police officer and a senior executive with investment firm Blackstone were among four people killed Monday when a lone gunman stormed a sprawling office tower in Midtown Manhattan and opened fire.

The shooter then killed himself, ending the deadliest gun attack in 25 years in the nation’s most populous city.

As investigators probe a motive and an NFL employee injured in that attack recovers at a hospital, here’s what we know about those killed:

Immigrant officer with baby on the way

Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old New York Police Department officer, was a Bangladeshi immigrant hailed as a hero by city officials. He leaves behind two young sons and his wife, who is pregnant with their third child.

Islam had been off duty but in uniform working security in the building when he was shot and killed, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Islam “was doing the job that we asked him to do,” Tisch said at a news conference Monday night. “He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice – shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived, a hero.”

Islam had served in the NYPD’s 47th precinct in the Bronx for 3 1/2 years, Mayor Eric Adams said at the news conference. He was his father’s only son, said Adams, who met with Islam’s family Monday night and told them, “He was a hero and we admire him for putting his life on the line.”

“Everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person,” the mayor said. “He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers. He embodies what this city is all about. He’s a true-blue New Yorker, not only in a uniform he wore.”

Messages honoring the fallen officer and consoling his family have flowed in from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and police departments as far away as Los Angeles.

“Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department,” the NYPD posted on X. “He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.”

Just past midnight Tuesday, officials lined the streets outside a hospital to perform a “guard of honor” as Islam’s body was transferred to an ambulance. Some saluted, while others held their hands over their hearts as he was wheeled out.

‘Deeply respected’ Blackstone executive

Also slain was Blackstone employee Wesley LePatner, the investment firm confirmed Tuesday. She “embodied the best of Blackstone” and leaves behind a husband and children, the firm said in a statement.

“She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond,” Blackstone said.

LePatner, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University, worked as a senior managing director of real estate in New York, her Blackstone profile says.

She served on philanthropic boards, including since February as a trustee of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she also was a member of the Friends of European Paintings group, the museum said in a statement.

LePatner also was a trustee of the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York and The Abraham Joshua Heschel School, where one of her children attends seventh grade, according to Blackstone and the school.

“She was a uniquely brilliant and modest leader and parent, filled with wisdom, empathy, vision, and appreciation,” a letter to the school community reads. “Quite simply, Wesley made the world – and all of the institutions that she touched, including the Heschel School – a better place.”

