Tsunami Warning for Hawaii after 8.7M earthquake hits Russia; evacuation zones in place

By KITV Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — The National Weather Services has issued a Tsunami Warning for Hawaii after an earthquake hit Kamchatka, Russia on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, an 8.7 magnitude earthquake occurred off the east coast of Russia at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Officials reported that a tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii. Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property, NWS says.

If tsunami waves impact Hawaii, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 7:10 p.m. of Hanalei on Tuesday, NWS reports.

According to City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, tsunami sirens will sound at 4:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m., and 6:10 p.m.

