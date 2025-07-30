Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Drier conditions approach with warming temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances are still a part of todays forecast, however a drier pattern will begin to push into the region dropping rain chances over the next week as temperatures begin climbing back to the triples.

Rain chances today are a bit weaker than yesterday at about 20-30%. Rain potential looks a little stronger into your evening.

Tomorrow drier conditions will enter the region allowing for warming temps with triple digit highs expected to return by the weekend.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

