ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Drier conditions approach with warming temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances are still a part of todays forecast, however a drier pattern will begin to push into the region dropping rain chances over the next week as temperatures begin climbing back to the triples.

Rain chances today are a bit weaker than yesterday at about 20-30%. Rain potential looks a little stronger into your evening.

Tomorrow drier conditions will enter the region allowing for warming temps with triple digit highs expected to return by the weekend.