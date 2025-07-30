Skip to Content
Mail carrier caught on camera pepper-spraying Rancho Cordova resident’s cat

A Rancho Cordova resident says his cat was pepper-sprayed by the neighborhood postman.
A Rancho Cordova resident says his cat was pepper-sprayed by the neighborhood postman.
By Cecillio Padilla

    RANCHO CARDOVA, California (KOVR) — A Rancho Cordova resident says his cat was pepper-sprayed by the neighborhood postman.

Chris Commander, Xena’s owner, says he heard the carrier yelling at the cat on his Ring camera.

After going outside, Commander says he discovered Xena appeared to have been pepper-sprayed.

Commander says the carrier denied it, saying he was a cat person himself.

“I don’t see why you’d spray a cat that just wanted to be pet,” Commander told CBS News Sacramento. “It was just frustrating and kind of sad to see that.”

The 15-year-old cat is OK.

Commander says he reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and they said they are looking into the incident.

“The United States Postal Service holds its employees to high standards of conduct and any actions that conflict with these values are taken seriously,” USPS said in a statement.

Mail carriers are equipped with repellent spray and a whistle, as told to CBS News Sacramento after another incident involving a pet and a mail carrier in the Sacramento area earlier in the year.

