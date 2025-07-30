New Arsenal star Viktor Gyökeres talks to CNN Sports about pressure, scoring goals and record-breaking shirt sales

By Andrew McNicol, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Arsenal’s new striker Viktor Gyökeres broke the team’s all-time shirt sales record within days of joining the Gunners – now he hopes to repay the faith, telling CNN Sports in an exclusive interview that’s he’s excited to join the North London club.

“There’s a lot of people happy with me here, so I just want to give it back on the pitch. I think it’s time for that,” the 27-year-old said, a day before Arsenal faces off with rival Tottenham Hotspur in the Hong Kong Football Festival on Thursday.

“It’s been a lot, the last few days. Straight into it. It’s been great, but a lot at the same time. It’s an amazing feeling to be here,” said Gyökeres, who immediately jetted from London to Asia for Arsenal’s preseason tour after finalizing his contract.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time, so it’s nice to finally get going and train with the team. Everyone is very helpful. I think it’s very easy to (integrate) into the group.”

Gyökeres, who joined the North London club for €63.5 million (about $73.2 million) plus €10 million (about $11.5 million) in potential add-ons after an outstanding season with Sporting Clube de Portugal, will wear the number 14 jersey, famously donned by club legend and record goalscorer Thierry Henry.

“I know a lot of great players have had (that number) and there’s a big history behind it,” he said. “It’s an honor to wear it. It was an easy pick.”

The Swedish star’s shirt sales have already surpassed the likes of Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, with The Athletic reporting that analysts expect future overall sales to widen the gap even further.

The big-money acquisition of Gyökeres to address a notable squad weakness is a statement of the club’s intent ahead of the new season: to finally re-capture the Premier League title that has eluded Arsenal since 2004.

Mask on

Thousands of Hong Kong-based Arsenal supporters attending the team’s open training session Wednesday could be seen imitating Gyökeres’ iconic mask celebration – a possible tribute to DC Comics and Batman villain Bane, popularly known from Christopher Nolan’s film “The Dark Knight Rises.”

That global fans are already so engaged before Gyökeres has played a minute for his new team is both a blessing and a responsibility. Arsenal has been without a pure, powerful goalscoring forward in recent seasons, relying on Kai Havertz to lead the line.

“I always want to score goals, but I think it’s more important to just help the team with my qualities. Try to win as much as possible in the games we play, and take it from there,” Gyökeres said.

“Of course, there’s pressure from the outside, but it comes down to how much pressure you put on yourself and try as much as possible when you’re on the pitch.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told CNN Sports that he’s delighted to have signed such a motivated forward, insisting that Gyökeres will fit right into his system.

“When I explained to him what I wanted – the context, the external demands he would feel – he said, ‘I’m ready for it and looking forward to it.’ That’s the way to handle (the pressure),” Arteta said Wednesday.

“Those expectations are there for a reason. People believe in him, in the team and our quality to deliver what we want. And what we want is to win. There is always pressure, whether it’s to win the Champions League or to avoid relegation.”

Winding path to the top

Gyökeres’ path to elite-level soccer has been unconventional, to say the least. Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion had signed him from Swedish first division side IF Brommapojkarna in 2018, but he did not make a single league appearance for the Seagulls.

A few unimpressive loan spells with the likes of German side St. Pauli and Welsh team Swansea City before a successful stint in the English second division with Coventry City would eventually earn him a move to Sporting in 2023, where he would go on to net a staggering 68 goals in 66 league matches.

“Obviously, his track record speaks for itself,” Arteta added to CNN Sports. “We don’t need to talk about what he’s done over the last few seasons with Sporting. It’s now about replicating all the situations into our team and help us achieve our goals.”

Now with Arsenal, the Swedish star hopes to get his first on-the-pitch taste of the Premier League – albeit in Asia.

“It’s hard to describe my mentality and there are a lot of different reasons why I have it,” said Gyökeres, known for his power and relentlessness.

“It’s not been an easy way to get here. There were a lot of times where things haven’t really gone the way I wanted and that was tough. But you learn and grow a lot at the same time. You really have to know what to do to play at a high level, both as a player and a person.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.