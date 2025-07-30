Suspect apprehended after stealing Amazon delivery driver’s vehicle, leading police on chase

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Police say a juvenile was apprehended after allegedly stealing an Amazon delivery driver’s vehicle and leading officers on a chase in Del City.

The incident started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road after someone stole a vehicle belonging to an Amazon driver who was making deliveries. The driver was taking a delivery to a door when police said she saw someone driving away with her vehicle.

The driver called 911 and gave them the vehicle’s tag number. Police spotted the SUV and engaged in a pursuit.

The chase ended after the vehicle jumped a curb at Reno Avenue and Scott Street, where the suspect got out of the SUV and ran. Officers quickly apprehended the juvenile suspect.

No injuries were reported. The suspect’s age has not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.