Trump privately discussing plans to host G20 at his Doral resort, White House official says

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is quietly discussing plans to host the 2026 G20 summit, a forum of the world’s largest economies, at his Doral golf club in the Miami area, a White House official told CNN.

The idea has been discussed for weeks, the official said. CNN previously spotted an aide carrying a “G20 Miami 2026” sign into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in June.

Bloomberg first reported on the proposed plans.

Trump had previously planned to host a G7 summit at his Miami-area resort in 2020 during his first term, but ultimately reversed course after facing widespread outrage over the decision to host the major gathering of world leaders at his own property.

The current discussions regarding the 2026 G20 summit raise questions of potential conflicts of interest. Critics have in the past accused Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which restricts the president from accepting gifts and money from foreign governments.

