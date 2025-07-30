Window washer rescued after getting stuck on downtown Los Angeles high-rise

By Dean Fioreso

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters rescued a window washer who was trapped several stories high on the side of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were sent to the building, located in the 400 block of S. Olive Street after learning that the washer’s basket was crooked and unable to be realigned due to technical issues, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The window washer, who was uninjured in the ordeal, was trapped about seven stories up for more than an hour before firefighters were able to equip him with a harness and raise a hook and ladder to the lopsided basket.

After he was secured, the man was able to climb down the ladder to safety. Minutes later, with SkyCal overhead, the man could be seen as he returned to work as he and other employees tried to upright the basket.

