A baby was abandoned and 4 relatives found dead in Tennessee. Now, a search is on for who killed the relatives

(CNN) — Authorities are searching rural northwest Tennessee for whoever killed the parents and two other relatives of a baby who was found alive nearly 40 miles away this week in an abandoned car seat in sweltering heat, according to officials and CNN affiliate WHBQ.

The slain were targeted in an isolated attack, Dyer County District Attorney Danny Goodman Jr. said he believes, according to WHBQ﻿.

The baby is safe, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office. And nearly a dozen agencies, including the FBI, are hunting for a suspect or suspects as they investigate the deaths in Tiptonville, near Missouri, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The investigation began Tuesday afternoon when the baby was found in a car seat in a “random” front yard near the community of Tigrett, nearly a 40-mile drive southeast of Tiptonville, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators, spurred by a 911 caller who saw the child, were checking reports that a “dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV” had left the baby there, the sheriff’s office said; the heat index was 116 degrees.

Hours after the baby’s abandonment, the sheriff’s office announced four people were found dead in Tiptonville. The four killed were the baby’s parents and maternal grandmother and uncle, WHBQ reported, citing Goodman, who serves Dyer County, where the child was found, and Lake County, whose seat is Tiptonville.

The slain were James M. Wilson, 21; Adrianna Williams, 20; Cortney Rose, 38; and Braydon Williams, 15, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

The bodies were found Tuesday along Tiptonville’s Carrington Road, the TBI said without elaborating.

“The investigation, including efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect or suspects, remains active and ongoing,” the TBI said Wednesday in a release.

The TBI, when CNN contacted it with questions about the investigation, referred only to the release. The release does not detail how the four were killed, how they were found, whether investigators know of a motive, or who may have left the baby in the yard near Tigrett.

“This is a deeply saddening day for our community,” Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.”

CNN has sought more information from the district attorney’s office.

