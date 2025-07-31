At least 8 hurt after car hits scaffolding on Upper East Side, FDNY says

By Renee Anderson

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — At least eight people were injured when a car crashed into scaffolding early Thursday morning on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the FDNY said.

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. on Madison Avenue between East 85th and 84th streets.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene where it appeared two vehicles were involved. An SUV could be seen in the crosswalk, and the car was on the sidewalk wedged under the scaffolding. The car narrowly missed a traffic light at the intersection.

The FDNY said eight people were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, and two were taken to the hospital.

At this point, there’s no word on what caused the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.