Beachgoer witnesses illegal seal mutilation

By Michael Rosales

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) — A woman walking along Point Pinos Beach in Pacific Grove reported witnessing a man and his daughter mutilating the carcass of a dead seal, raising concerns about illegal activity and marine mammal protection laws.

Rashelle Diaz said she and a friend were enjoying the beach when they noticed a man and a younger lady bent over, sawing or hacking away at something.

Diaz described the scene, saying, “He was decapitating a seal he had already skinned, and separated the skull from the body.”

Diaz confronted the man, informing him that his actions were illegal.

“90% of the locals in Monterey are aware of that. You cannot go near a seal alive or dead. It’s the law,” she said.

The man claimed he had a permit for marine biology research, but Diaz noted he lacked proper safety equipment and identification.

“This man is in flip-flops, huge hunting filet knife. You know, he’s got a hoodie on, some camo shorts. Not professional looking at all,” Diaz said.

Despite her warnings, Diaz said the man continued his actions and left with a seal skull in a Ziploc bag.

The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary emphasized the importance of not possessing any part of a marine mammal, dead or alive.

Milos Radakovich from the sanctuary said, “People get this thing about getting a piece of marine mammal. It’s not often you see it. And, of course, it is highly illegal.”

Possessing parts of marine mammals such as baleen, fins, hair and bones requires a research or educational permit.

For the general public, possessing any part of a marine mammal could lead to serious consequences.

Advocates recommend contacting the Moss Landing Marine Lab if you encounter a dead marine animal.

“The Moss Landing Marine Lab should be called. If there’s a dead animal, they will pick them up and necropsy them. Try to evaluate, possible cause of death or whatever it is,” Radakovich said.

Diaz contacted authorities, but without a license plate for the man’s vehicle, no further action could be taken.

