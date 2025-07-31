Dogs sickened by mystery illness after walks around Venice Canals

By Marc Cota-Robles

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Health officials are urging pet owners to take extra precautions the next time you walk your dog near the Venice Canals.

An unknown illness has made several dogs seriously sick, and some have even died, over the last week or so.

Los Angeles Animal Services said it was notified about the situation on Monday by the Los Angeles County Veterinary Public Health (VPH).

According to VPH, the dogs range in age from young to seniors who were apparently healthy and suddenly became ill or died. All appear to be from separate households.

Veterinary officials say many of the dogs have experienced neurological symptoms like seizures, weakness and cardiac arrest.

Eyewitness News spoke to one couple who lost their 1-year-old Golden Retriever named Ginger.

They say it all happened Friday night. John and Taylor said their dog was energetic and happy before they left for dinner.

“We took her for three walks in the canal that day and didn’t notice any symptoms or anything like that,” Taylor said.

There are more questions than answers about what caused the dogs to get sick or die.

The VPH is asking owners to report their case with their dog’s medical history through an online form so it can further investigate the situation.

In the meantime, L.A. Animal Services recommends closely watching pets while outside and keep them on short leashes to reduce the risk of ingesting or inhaling potential toxins.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.