High school coach placed on leave amid investigation into incident at football camp

By Zach Rainey, Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

PICKENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A high school football coach in Pickens County, South Carolina, has been placed on leave after a “very serious incident” occurred involving students during summer football camp.

On Wednesday, the Pickens County School District confirmed that the Daniel High School football coach, Chris Stone, has been placed on administrative paid leave as the district conducts an investigation of the program as a whole.

This is Stone’s first year as head coach of the the program.

The incident happened during a Fellowship of Christian Athletes summer football camp at Presbyterian College, according to the Pickens County School District Board of Trustees.

Video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Statements from Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Pickens County School District and Presbyterian College were released on Sunday and Monday.

The incident resulted in the injury of one student. Criminal charges have been filed against several other students.

A law firm representing the family of the student who was injured said the individuals involved in the incident were Daniel High School football players.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.