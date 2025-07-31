How much house $1 million buys you in El Paso
scarp577 // Shutterstock
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in El Paso. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
6041 Torrey Pines Dr, El Paso
– Price: $997,500
– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,789
– Price per square foot: $208
– See 6041 Torrey Pines Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
6356 Calle Del Rio Ln, El Paso
– Price: $985,000
– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,702
– Price per square foot: $209
– See 6356 Calle Del Rio Ln, El Paso on Redfin.com
4705 Jacaranda Ln, El Paso
– Price: $950,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,046
– Price per square foot: $188
– See 4705 Jacaranda Ln, El Paso on Redfin.com
14633 Tierra Fortaleza Ave, El Paso
– Price: $950,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,424
– Price per square foot: $277
– See 14633 Tierra Fortaleza Ave, El Paso on Redfin.com
6420 Cadence River Dr, El Paso
– Price: $945,900
– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,226
– Price per square foot: $293
– See 6420 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
6418 Cadence River Dr, El Paso
– Price: $935,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,226
– Price per square foot: $290
– See 6418 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
6328 Camino Nogal Dr, El Paso
– Price: $928,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,018
– Price per square foot: $307
– See 6328 Camino Nogal Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
5532 Ventana Del Sol Dr, El Paso
– Price: $925,000
– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,275
– Price per square foot: $282
– See 5532 Ventana Del Sol Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
6413 Calle Lomas Dr, El Paso
– Price: $899,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,546
– Price per square foot: $197
– See 6413 Calle Lomas Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
1005 Singing Hills Dr, El Paso
– Price: $898,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,448
– Price per square foot: $260
– See 1005 Singing Hills Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
1605 Billy Casper Dr, El Paso
– Price: $896,000
– 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,651
– Price per square foot: $158
– See 1605 Billy Casper Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
11179 Leo Collins Dr, El Paso
– Price: $895,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,803
– Price per square foot: $235
– See 11179 Leo Collins Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
1244 Calle Del Sur Dr, El Paso
– Price: $890,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,705
– Price per square foot: $189
– See 1244 Calle Del Sur Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
860 West Gate, El Paso
– Price: $890,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,930
– Price per square foot: $303
– See 860 West Gate, El Paso on Redfin.com
840 West Gate, El Paso
– Price: $890,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,930
– Price per square foot: $303
– See 840 West Gate, El Paso on Redfin.com
6416 Cadence River Dr, El Paso
– Price: $886,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,056
– Price per square foot: $290
– See 6416 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
5935 Westside Dr, El Paso
– Price: $880,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,948
– Price per square foot: $298
– See 5935 Westside Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
7402 Wooden Nickel Dr, El Paso
– Price: $829,950
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,979
– Price per square foot: $278
– See 7402 Wooden Nickel Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
600 LA Cruz Dr, El Paso
– Price: $829,900
– 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,210
– Price per square foot: $258
– See 600 LA Cruz Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
1848 Cimarron Park Dr, El Paso
– Price: $799,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,934
– Price per square foot: $272
– See 1848 Cimarron Park Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
7367 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso
– Price: $799,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,875
– Price per square foot: $278
– See 7367 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
7363 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso
– Price: $799,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,875
– Price per square foot: $278
– See 7363 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
7353 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso
– Price: $789,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,967
– Price per square foot: $266
– See 7353 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
7349 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso
– Price: $778,964
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,926
– Price per square foot: $266
– See 7349 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
5051 Montoya Dr, El Paso
– Price: $775,000
– 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,848
– Price per square foot: $159
– See 5051 Montoya Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
652 Bir Cir, El Paso
– Price: $769,999
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,984
– Price per square foot: $258
– See 652 Bir Cir, El Paso on Redfin.com
12081 E Paseo DE Amor Ln E, El Paso
– Price: $769,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,718
– Price per square foot: $206
– See 12081 E Paseo DE Amor Ln E, El Paso on Redfin.com
1701 Elm St, El Paso
– Price: $765,000
– 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,061
– Price per square foot: $126
– See 1701 Elm St, El Paso on Redfin.com
6464 Calle Del Sol Dr, El Paso
– Price: $760,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,361
– Price per square foot: $174
– See 6464 Calle Del Sol Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
6570 Eagle Ridge Dr, El Paso
– Price: $760,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,580
– Price per square foot: $212
– See 6570 Eagle Ridge Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.