scarp577 // Shutterstock

How much house $1 million buys you in El Paso

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in El Paso. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6041 Torrey Pines Dr, El Paso

– Price: $997,500

– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,789

– Price per square foot: $208

– See 6041 Torrey Pines Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6356 Calle Del Rio Ln, El Paso

– Price: $985,000

– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,702

– Price per square foot: $209

– See 6356 Calle Del Rio Ln, El Paso on Redfin.com

4705 Jacaranda Ln, El Paso

– Price: $950,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,046

– Price per square foot: $188

– See 4705 Jacaranda Ln, El Paso on Redfin.com

14633 Tierra Fortaleza Ave, El Paso

– Price: $950,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,424

– Price per square foot: $277

– See 14633 Tierra Fortaleza Ave, El Paso on Redfin.com

6420 Cadence River Dr, El Paso

– Price: $945,900

– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,226

– Price per square foot: $293

– See 6420 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6418 Cadence River Dr, El Paso

– Price: $935,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,226

– Price per square foot: $290

– See 6418 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6328 Camino Nogal Dr, El Paso

– Price: $928,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,018

– Price per square foot: $307

– See 6328 Camino Nogal Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

5532 Ventana Del Sol Dr, El Paso

– Price: $925,000

– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,275

– Price per square foot: $282

– See 5532 Ventana Del Sol Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6413 Calle Lomas Dr, El Paso

– Price: $899,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,546

– Price per square foot: $197

– See 6413 Calle Lomas Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

1005 Singing Hills Dr, El Paso

– Price: $898,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,448

– Price per square foot: $260

– See 1005 Singing Hills Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

1605 Billy Casper Dr, El Paso

– Price: $896,000

– 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,651

– Price per square foot: $158

– See 1605 Billy Casper Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

11179 Leo Collins Dr, El Paso

– Price: $895,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,803

– Price per square foot: $235

– See 11179 Leo Collins Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

1244 Calle Del Sur Dr, El Paso

– Price: $890,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,705

– Price per square foot: $189

– See 1244 Calle Del Sur Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

860 West Gate, El Paso

– Price: $890,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,930

– Price per square foot: $303

– See 860 West Gate, El Paso on Redfin.com

840 West Gate, El Paso

– Price: $890,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,930

– Price per square foot: $303

– See 840 West Gate, El Paso on Redfin.com

6416 Cadence River Dr, El Paso

– Price: $886,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,056

– Price per square foot: $290

– See 6416 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

5935 Westside Dr, El Paso

– Price: $880,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,948

– Price per square foot: $298

– See 5935 Westside Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7402 Wooden Nickel Dr, El Paso

– Price: $829,950

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,979

– Price per square foot: $278

– See 7402 Wooden Nickel Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

600 LA Cruz Dr, El Paso

– Price: $829,900

– 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,210

– Price per square foot: $258

– See 600 LA Cruz Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

1848 Cimarron Park Dr, El Paso

– Price: $799,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,934

– Price per square foot: $272

– See 1848 Cimarron Park Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7367 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso

– Price: $799,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,875

– Price per square foot: $278

– See 7367 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7363 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso

– Price: $799,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,875

– Price per square foot: $278

– See 7363 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7353 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso

– Price: $789,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,967

– Price per square foot: $266

– See 7353 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7349 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso

– Price: $778,964

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,926

– Price per square foot: $266

– See 7349 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

5051 Montoya Dr, El Paso

– Price: $775,000

– 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,848

– Price per square foot: $159

– See 5051 Montoya Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

652 Bir Cir, El Paso

– Price: $769,999

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,984

– Price per square foot: $258

– See 652 Bir Cir, El Paso on Redfin.com

12081 E Paseo DE Amor Ln E, El Paso

– Price: $769,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,718

– Price per square foot: $206

– See 12081 E Paseo DE Amor Ln E, El Paso on Redfin.com

1701 Elm St, El Paso

– Price: $765,000

– 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,061

– Price per square foot: $126

– See 1701 Elm St, El Paso on Redfin.com

6464 Calle Del Sol Dr, El Paso

– Price: $760,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,361

– Price per square foot: $174

– See 6464 Calle Del Sol Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6570 Eagle Ridge Dr, El Paso

– Price: $760,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,580

– Price per square foot: $212

– See 6570 Eagle Ridge Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.