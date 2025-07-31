Mom turns in 13-year-old son after vehicle thefts, said she hopes this is a wake-up call

By Randy Wimbley

PONTIAC, Michigan (WXYZ) — Two local kids were arrested after being accused of stealing vehicles from a Waterford business over the weekend — and for one of them, this isn’t their first rodeo.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is commending the mother of one of the suspects for turning him in.

The stolen vehicles have since been recovered, and that mother tells 7 News Detroit her son is a troubled teen, but she’s doing all she can to keep him off the streets.

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old allegedly broke into a landscaping business and used the company’s trucks they’re accused of stealing, to break open the gate to drive out.

Part of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

“My cousin started blowing up my phone, and she said ‘open your screen, look at your screen’ and that’s when I witnessed the videos,” said Destini Ghee.

And to Destini’s surprise, there was her 13-year-old son — alongside a 12-year-old stealing work trucks from Elowsky Lawn Services in Waterford on Sunday. She says he’s been in trouble before, but not to this extent.

“I’m hoping that him knowing that this could have cost him his life, this could potentially cost him his freedom, his whole childhood,” she said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the boys stole three Chevy Silverados, two of which had trailers attached. All of it was valued at $90,000.

Sheriff Bouchard says the 12-year-old suspect was arrested before for stealing seven vehicles from local businesses, even selling at least one of them for a mere $30.

“It’s sad, but hopefully this, now, second encounter will help get us a better path for this young man going forward. I mean, real life is not Grand Theft Auto,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

Destini turned her son in to authorities Tuesday after seeing him on surveillance footage posted on social media. Destini says the teen made a confession of sorts after the truck thefts on Sunday, saying he needed to go to Children’s Village — Oakland County’s juvenile detention center. At the time, Destini had no idea what he was suspected of doing.

“He just said, ‘I’ve done some things that I shouldn’t have been doing and I need to go get help,'” she said.

She said she is hoping that this will be his wake-up call.

“We tried numerous … things … to try to get him on the right path,” said Destini. “I used to tell him, ‘no, I’d rather see you alive than dead, and getting you locked up, I know, is going to save your life,'” said Destini.

The 12-year-old boy arrested on charges of stealing seven cars last month had his hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Destini’s son has a hearing set for the second week of August.

