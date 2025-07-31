Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Drama/Thriller Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

— Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Rochester, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘Netflix’s Untitled Roommates Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— College Students (background extra, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New London, Connecticut; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Production Assistant (crew)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

’72 Hours’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘A Quarter Past Midnight’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

— Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

— Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Miami, Florida

– Learn more about the feature film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘He Named Him Adam’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

— Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: $108

– Casting locations: Burbank, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘The Jogger’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

muratart // Shutterstock

‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

’72 Hours,’ Shirtless Club Performers’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Kenilworth, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘DWP2’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Event Guests (background extra, 18-80)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock

‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Ten Will’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

— Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

— Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.