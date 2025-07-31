Rupert Everett says he was dumped from ‘Emily in Paris’: ‘For me, it was a tragedy’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Rupert Everett didn’t have a huge role on “Emily in Paris,” but now he no longer has any part whatsoever.

The actor who played interior design firm director Giorgio Barbieri on one episode of the hit Netflix series shared while speaking at Marateale, the international film festival held annually in Maratea, Italy, that he has been let go from the show, according to Vanity Fair this week.

“I was fired. I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, ‘Next year we’ll speak,’” he reportedly said. “I waited for them to call me – but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me.”

Everett went on to say that “show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end. When they write the screenplay, they think they want you – but then things change, and they lose your character. I don’t know why.”

“For me, it was a tragedy,” he added. “I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it.”

CNN has reached out to reps for both Everett and Netflix for comment.

Not that the popular actor, who was at the festival in part to receive its Basilicata International Award, is without work.

IMDb lists Everett as having multiple upcoming projects, including a comedy titled “The Liar” opposite Jeff Goldblum, and fans are hopeful that he will reprise his beloved role of Julia Roberts’ bestie George Downes in the reported planned sequel to the hit 1997 film “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.