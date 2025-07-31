Trucker’s viral TikTok video of altercation at landfill sparks national controversy

By REX HODGE and MARISA SARDONIA

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A social media video of a truck driver engaging with landfill workers in Haywood County has led to massive backlash and concern across the country. The video, which surpassed millions of views on TikTok, has been taken down as of Wednesday, July 30.

The viral video, filmed and posted by @noturningback_98 with the name “BossedUpp Ent,” on TikTok, involves a Black trucker videotaping what he described as an aggressive encounter with landfill workers. In the video, it is not entirely clear what preceded the taping, nor what followed after the video ended.

The “TBD dump,” as described by @noturningback_98, is privately owned and operated by Two Banks Development, the company that bought out the former Pactiv-Evergreen paper mill in Canton.

On TikTok, the trucker stated the following via video caption:

While I was dumping my load, he claims that he found his phone outside of the truck on the ground, so he decides to come back up to the top of the landfill with him and his friends and guns and start to run after my truck and attack me, opening my door […] In the mix of me trying to pull off, they run and go get two bulldozers and flipped my trailer and tipped my truck over.” The trucker says one of the workers identified himself as a sheriff. Although the man was not Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke, he does, in fact, work at the sheriff’s office.

Haywood County officials confirmed to WLOS that the man in the video “has been a part-time deputy with [the] Haywood County Sheriff’s Office since 2019.”

The viral video also shows one of the workers shutting the truck door on the driver’s puppy.

WLOS cannot confirm all of what the truck driver claims in his post. however, Two Banks Development released the following statement regarding the incident:

[It] involved a contracted driver who violated site policies and engaged in aggressive behavior on site. The video being circulated omits critical elements. Law enforcement was called immediately.” The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office confirms that it did respond to the scene. The agency’s incident report shows crimes of simple assault, injury to personal property, and assault by pointing a gun related to the incident. The investigation is still open. So far, no charges have been filed.

The county issued a statement saying that its workers have received threats after the video garnered millions of views:

Haywood County, NC Government has been made aware of a video circulating on social media involving a mulch delivery to a location being referred to as the ‘TBD landfill.’ This location is not owned or operated by Haywood County Government, Haywood County Solid Waste Management, The Town of Clyde, or Haywood County Solid Waste contractors: Consolidated Waste Services and Republic Services. The site referred to as the ‘TBD landfill’ is privately owned. Unfortunately, in response to this video, Haywood County Solid Waste facilities, staff, and contractors have received threatening phone calls. We encourage the public to seek accurate information before responding to a situation.

WLOS reached out to the trucker for comment multiple times, but has not received a response.

On Wednesday afternoon, @noturningback_98 posted an update to TikTok with the following statement:

I’ve decided to remove the videos from my page. My goal was to bring awareness and seek support and I’ve been able to do both. Coco and I are truly grateful for every message, comment, and share. Your support has meant a lot to us. That said, every time the video is shared or commented on, I get a notification and it’s become triggering. Watching it over and over feels like I’m reliving the experience, and I can’t keep putting myself through that. For my healing and peace of mind, I need to remove the videos. Thank you again for standing with me.”

