Bettor flips $5 into $1.1 million jackpot

By Richard Ramos

LINCOLN, California (KOVR) — One lucky person turned a $5 bet into a $1.1 million jackpot at Northern California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort, the casino said Thursday.

Thunder Valley said the $1,155,982 jackpot was won on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond, a penny slot machine. Just hours prior, the casino said another guest won a nearly $250,000 jackpot on a Buffalo Link machine.

“We are thrilled to celebrate another incredible jackpot win on Thunder Valley’s casino floor,” said Dawn Clayton, general manager of the casino. “This summer has been filled with exciting energy, big wins, extraordinary fortune, and unforgettable moments for our guests. The momentum keeps building, and we love sharing in the joy of these incredible experiences.”

Just more than two weeks ago, another guest turned a $5 bet on a penny slot machine into a $578,073 grand prize at Thunder Valley.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort is located just a few miles north of the city of Roseville in Placer County and about 30 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.

